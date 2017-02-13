Oklahoma senator seeks changes in voter-approved drug laws

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A state senator who wants to undo some of the changes to Oklahoma's drug laws that were approved by voters in November is soliciting input from the public.

Republican Sen. Ralph Shortey is hosting a public forum at the Oklahoma City Community College to discuss his plans.

Shortey maintains Oklahoma voters didn't realize all the implications of their vote in favor of State Question 780, which makes drug possession and some low-level property crimes misdemeanors instead of felonies. The state question was opposed by district attorneys and some law enforcement groups, but approved by state voters with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

Shortey has filed a bill that would reclassify some drug possession cases as felonies.

Supporters of the question say they are trying to reduce Oklahoma's overcrowded prisons.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.