Jerry Sandusky's son charged with sexual assault of a child

(RNN) – The son of convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky is himself in jail, charged with sexually assaulting a child.
Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned on charges in Bellefonte, PA, according to WTAJ.
District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker set bail at $100,000 for Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, who is in the Centre County Correctional Facility.
The Centre Daily reported that the charges include solicitation of statutory sexual assault on a person 11 years old; criminal solicitation of "involuntary deviate sexual intercourse" of a person younger than 16; and two counts of criminal solicitation of photograph or film depicted on the computer knowingly involving a child; and six counts of communicating with a minor - sexual abuse and two counts of criminal solicitation of child pornography, which are all felonies.
