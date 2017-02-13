Oklahoma City fire contained, firefighters still on scene

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire that burned about 2 square miles is contained, although firefighters remain on the scene to make sure it doesn't re-ignite.

Fire Lt. Ray Lujan said Monday that firefighters were ensuring that hot embers within the contained area don't re-start the fire that began Sunday in southeast Oklahoma City and burned for several hours.

Several homes were evacuated in the area, but Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said no houses burned and there were no injuries. A recreational vehicle and two outbuildings burned and two mobile homes were damaged by flames, but it wasn't immediately known if families were displaced.

Fulkerson said it also wasn't known how many people left the area after the evacuation request was made.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

