Oklahoma City fire contained, firefighters still on scene

The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.
Residents of Elk City spent the day digging through rubble left behind by Tuesday's tornado, which killed one person and destroyed at least 40 homes, leaving dozens more badly damaged.
