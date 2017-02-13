Local flower shops prep for Valentine's Day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local flower shop is preparing for the holiday of love. Valentine's Day is tomorrow and with their busiest day of the year comes long hours, extra delivery drivers, and enough flowers to handle the demand.

We spoke with the owner of Scott's House of Flowers Jeremy Lohman in Lawton to find out how they're gearing up for tomorrow. He says they have a long night ahead of them preparing for all their deliveries.

“We should be around 800 or so deliveries for the day. It is likely what we're going to have, give or take. It might be a little less or a little more. It kind of depends. You know, we'll work past dinner. I'll bring dinner in. Have a little dinner break and finish up but we'll work late tonight and be here first thing in the morning,” explained Lohman.

Scott's House of Flowers will be open tomorrow at 8 in the morning. Their shop is filled with more than just flowers if you're still searching for a last-minute gift.

