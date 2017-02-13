Bill to strengthen rape laws in Oklahoma passes House, 95-0

A bill changing the penalty for some rapes has made it through the Oklahoma House and now moves on to the Senate.

The bill, authored by local representative Scott Biggs, changes the current penalty structure for rapes committed by instrumentation making all cases first degree felonies. Currently, there is a second degree felony option for some cases which comes with prison terms between one and 15 years.

If passed through the Senate without any amendments, the change to the law would make all rapes by instrumentation punishable by no less than 5 years in prison.

Biggs’ bill passed through the House by a 95-0 vote.

Biggs is the representative for Grady, McClain and Stephens County.