Bill to strengthen rape laws in Oklahoma passes House, 95-0 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Bill to strengthen rape laws in Oklahoma passes House, 95-0

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Scott Biggs Scott Biggs
House District 51 House District 51
OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KSWO) -

A bill changing the penalty for some rapes has made it through the Oklahoma House and now moves on to the Senate.

The bill, authored by local representative Scott Biggs, changes the current penalty structure for rapes committed by instrumentation making all cases first degree felonies. Currently, there is a second degree felony option for some cases which comes with prison terms between one and 15 years.

If passed through the Senate without any amendments, the change to the law would make all rapes by instrumentation punishable by no less than 5 years in prison.

Biggs’ bill passed through the House by a 95-0 vote.

Biggs is the representative for Grady, McClain and Stephens County.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties

    Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties

    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-05-18 05:17:01 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-05-18 05:17:01 GMT

    Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.

    Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.

  • Jury acquits Tulsa cop in shooting of unarmed black man

    Jury acquits Tulsa cop in shooting of unarmed black man

    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:07 AM EDT2017-05-18 05:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:07 AM EDT2017-05-18 05:07:00 GMT

    Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.

    Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.

  • Trump interviews 4 candidates to post of FBI director

    Trump interviews 4 candidates to post of FBI director

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:27:15 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:29 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:29:54 GMT
    The White House says President Donald Trump will be interviewing four potential candidates to lead the FBI, including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman.
    The White House says President Donald Trump will be interviewing four potential candidates to lead the FBI, including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman.
    •   
Powered by Frankly