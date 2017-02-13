Bill to strengthen rape laws in Oklahoma passes House, 95-0

Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.
Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.
Two business owners graduated from the CETES center on Wednesday after the center helped both of them get their businesses off the ground, and ready to set out on their own.
