Linda Capps, Willa Johnson Honored with Kate Barnard Awards

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK– The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women will honor Linda Capps, vice chairman of the Citizen Potawatomie Nation, and Willa Johnson, Oklahoma County Commissioner for District One, with Kate Barnard Awards.

Capps was elected vice chairman of the Nation in 1989 and serves as a tribal administrator. She works at the Gordon Cooper Technology Center (GCTC) in Shawnee as a bid assistance coordinator where she assists area businesses to secure government contracts. Capps has demonstrated community leadership by volunteering on the board of directors for the Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce, Oklahoma Indians for Opportunity and the President’s Advisory Committee for St. Gregory’s University in Shawnee.

Johnson has served as county commissioner since 2007. Previously, she served 14 years on the Oklahoma City Council for Ward 7, and was the first African-American woman elected to the City Council. She founded First Tee of Oklahoma City to help shape the lives of young people by reinforcing values of integrity, respect and perseverance. Her accomplishments have been recognized by the Oklahoma History Center with a portrait of her in the exhibit honoring influential African American Oklahomans.

The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women established the Kate Barnard Award in 1998 to honor outstanding women in public service whose leadership has benefitted Oklahoma women and families.

Information provided by Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women.