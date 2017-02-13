NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill Requiring Men to Approve Abortion Care

OK- Oklahoma Legislators are considering bill that requires women to get written permission from their male partners in order to have an abortion. NARAL Pro-Choice America has released the following statement:

“This bill is a dangerous escalation of efforts by a radical fringe to impose their rigid ideology on the rest of us. There’s no question that ideological extremists across the country have been emboldened to introduce plans like this by the rise of President Trump and his backward ideology,” said James Owens, states communications director for NARAL Pro-Choice America. “Not only does this bill seek to unconstitutionally restrict women’s right to make their own medical decisions, it undermines their fundamental autonomy over their own lives. These fringe politicians are painting a macabre picture of what they want America to look like—where women are merely vessels for childbirth and men have veto power over all of life’s decisions. People of conscience everywhere must call on our elected leaders to reject these kinds of dangerous and out-of-touch proposals.”

The Oklahoma bill would require “the written and informed consent of the father of the fetus,” a requirement that runs afoul of the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate spousal notification requirements due to an unconstitutional burden on abortion access and jeopardizing the well-being of women in abusive relationships.

Information provided by NARAL.