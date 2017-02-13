Highlanders capture 5A Dual State crown

SHAWNEE, Okla (KSWO) - After years of chasing it, the MacArthur Highlanders captured the 5A Dual State Wrestling Championship on Saturday night. MacArthur topped Collinsville 30-28 in the finals, the culmination of a tough two-day run at Shawnee's Firelake Arena.

The top-ranked Highlanders opened the tournament with a 64-9 win over Skiatook on Friday. They earned their spot in the finals by beating defending 5A Champion Coweta 45-30 in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

The Highlanders now set their sights on the 5A Regional Tournament, which will be held Friday and Saturday in Del City.

