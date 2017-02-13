Local chorus prepares for upcoming show

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus has buckled their overalls and shined their boots for their 53rd Annual show. This year’s theme is called Barbershop goes Hee Haw and pays homage to the classic variety show.

The group, which consists of more than 20 singers, started rehearsing back in November but after the New Year, they started practicing twice a week to make sure they're ready.

During their 16-song show, they'll sing a variety of Americana songs, from the classics to songs you may have never heard before.

The group also enjoys making the audience laugh with jokes that they tell in-between the songs.

Troy Hamilton has been singing with this group since 1971, and while he's been doing it for a while he says he still enjoys being a part of the chorus because each year is different.

"I like our shows because they're not like a chorus concert. We don't just stand on risers we do a little musical type thing and so every year we get to be somebody else," Hamilton said.

While this is Hamilton's 46th year, the group also welcomed some newcomers. After seeing last years performance Matthew Newsom decided this was something he wanted to be a part of. Newsom says at first the songs were a little difficult to memorize, but in no time, he got the hang of it.

"It got easier as we went, and the more we sung it the more I got it, and the more that they cheer us on, the more that it sinks in. Now, I got it like the back of my hand and now we're adding choreography and now it's getting really fun," Newsom said.

Former KSWO anchor Jan Stratton will also make an appearance, not only as Mistress of Ceremonies but as Minnie Pearl.

If you'd like to see the show, it'll take place Friday, March 3rd at the Simmons Center in Duncan and at the McMahon Auditorium Saturday, March 4th. Both of the performances are at 7:30.

If you buy your tickets in advance, they're $15 for adults and $10 for those 18 and under. Tickets at the door are $18 for adults and $12 for those 18 and under.

