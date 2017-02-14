Lawton road closed for sewer line repair

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- There are a couple main streets in Lawton that will have lane closures due to sewer work.

The northbound outside lane of Sheridan Road from 150 feet south of Ferris Avenue to Northwest Crosby Avenue will be closed February 20th through February 26th.

The following lane closures are for Ferris Avenue between Northwest 21st Street and Sheridan Road between February 20th through February 26th:

On Monday, the outside westbound lane will be closed.

Tuesday and Wednesday both westbound lanes will be closed.

Thursday and Friday one westbound lane will be closed.

Please plan your route to avoid this area.

