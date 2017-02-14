OU College of Dentistry is offering free dental work for kids

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)— Children can receive free dental care later this month at the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, located at 1201 N. Stonewall Avenue.

Children between the ages of 4 and 12 will be eligible for complimentary dental work from 7:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. February 25.

Under the supervision of trained dentists, dental students will provide cleanings, fillings crowns and caps. Call 405-607-4755 to reserve your space.

