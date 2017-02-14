Duncan Game Wardens search for information about poached deer

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Game Wardens in Stephens County need your help identifying the person who poached a female doe in the Duncan area.

On Saturday February 11 between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., a gunshot was heard around Plato Road and 3 Mile Road, west of Duncan. A dead doe was later found in a backyard with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Warden Stover at 580-512-4704 or call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-522-8039. Callers can remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

