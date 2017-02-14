Discover Oklahoma- Longshots Bar and Grill

WOODWARD, OK- When you find yourself in northwest Oklahoma and looking for a place to grab a bite, the folks at Discover Oklahoma have a place you need check out. It’s a place that everyone seems to be talking about right now.

In the heart of Woodward, at 810 Main Street, Longshots Bar and Grill has caused a stir with an atmosphere that’s edgy and fun yet family friendly and a menu that boasts flavor and variety.

“We have everything from burgers, salads and wraps. We actually do something unique with our wraps where we can take the chicken that’s in our wraps and salads and we can toss it in any of our 15 wing sauces. So basically, the variety is almost unlimited here.”

Owners and lifelong friends Cliff Coleman and Kyle Kinsey wanted something with flavor and flare.

“We wanted to target the largest demographic that we could. I wanted old people, young people, married people and single people. I wanted everybody to feel welcome here. So I think we did it with the atmosphere.”

Eight delicious hearty burgers, wings tossed in your favorite sauces, or maybe you’re in the mood for a savory steak and I recommend starting with a longshots signature appetizer like the jalapeno poppers and the onion rings.

Information provided by Discover Oklahoma.