Lawton man arrested claims he was selling pot to pay child support

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A recent traffic stop in Lawton resulted in one arrested and the seizure of 267 grams of marijuana, 11 firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, scales, baggies, multiple heat seal bags commonly found with marijuana distribution, and multiple other items of drug paraphernalia.

Around 8:00 a.m. on February 10th, LPD pulled over a blue Cutlass for an obstructed windshield. A K-9 officer was called to the scene to conduct an open-air sniff. The K-9 alerted but a search of the driver, Joseph Dischiavi, did not reveal any narcotics.

Officers then searched the vehicle and, inside of a backpack, found 3 bags of marijuana, a Xanex pill, a scale, and multiple plastic baggies. It was at this time Dischiavi was placed under arrest.

According to police, Mr. Dischiavi admitted that he has sold marijuana for two years to help pay for his child support and a lawyer to help see his children again. Mr. Dischiavi told police that in his residence there was marijuana, a bong, $3,000 in cash, and guns in the safe.

While doing surveillance on the residence of Mr. Dischiavi. Melia Lovelady comes out of the residence and put one child of two children, ages 7 and 4, in the vehicle, leaves the residence and later return. Lovelady told police that she left her 4-year-old daughter in the house asleep while she took her other child to school. Lovelady was charged with child neglect.

Detectives found approximately 267 grams of marijuana, 11 firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, scales, baggies, multiple heat seal bags commonly found with marijuana distribution, and multiple other items of drug paraphernalia in the residence.

Joseph Dischiavi was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

