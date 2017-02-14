TMS celebrates Random Acts of Kindness week

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tomlinson Middle School celebrates Random Acts of Kindness this week. The festivities kicked off today.

Throughout the week students and teachers will participate in a variety of activities including bringing personal hygiene items, socks, gently used uniform clothes for the Tomlinson Cares Closet and write uplifting messages to each other during lunch to place on the Kindness Tree.

Today, TMS welcomed guest speaker Ervin Randle from Classic Chevy to talk about how he incorporates acts of kindness into his business.

Kris Burd, the Media Specialist at Tomlinson Middle School, says they are trying to improve positivity in the school.

“There’s a lot of negative going on with things going on in the world but [we’re] bringing brightness into Tomlinson and promoting kindness,” said Burd.

Tomlinson students are also participating in the "Need a lift" campaign where each grade level passes around 10 red lanyards with a hot air balloon attached with the saying, "Need a Lift?" during the week as they share compliments with each other.

Everyone was encouraged to wear red today to show their support.

