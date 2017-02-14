Rodeo committee donates to American Cancer Society

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A group of rodeo volunteers made a major donation in the fight against cancer.



The Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo volunteer committee presented a two-thousand dollar check to the American Cancer Society in Duncan Tuesday evening.



Each year, the committee donates proceeds from last October's rodeo to the Stephens County Youth Shelter and Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma, and for 2017, the group added the ACS to their donation list.



Committee chairman Joe Henderson said the group more than happy to share their proceeds with the community.



"We represent our community, and we feel if we can't give back then the community won’t give to us,” he said. “We look for the stands to be full, and if they're full, we feel like we've got to give a little back."



In the five years since they've hosted the championship rodeo event, the group has donated more than 30-thousand dollars to local organizations.

