Lawton City Council puts off decision on pedestrian pathway

(LAWTON, OK) KSWO- The Lawton City Council has put off a decision on whether to use taxpayer dollars to create a pedestrian pathway over Interstate 44.

At Tuesday night meeting, they tabled a proposal to use 600-thousand dollars that was left over from a previous Capital Improvements Program toward the 1-point-3 million dollar project. The State Department of Transportation had offered to pay 700-thousand dollars, if the city would provide the remaining money.

However, the council directed the city manager to seek out other funding sources such as grants, before they abandon the idea outright. There is a deadline of October to accept the state's offer to share the cost.

Some members of the council said the idea of spending taxpayer money on the walkway had been met with criticism from the public.

