House bill would end Red River land dispute in Texas, Okla.

President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.
The 2017 Armed Forces Day Music Festival and Red Dirt BBQ is this weekend. There will be a car show, 12 hours of live music, and a Barbecue competition. The event will take place this Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park at 11:00 a.m. Events coordinator John Beemer says it looks like the perfect weekend for the festival.
The 2017 Armed Forces Day Music Festival and Red Dirt BBQ is this weekend. There will be a car show, 12 hours of live music, and a Barbecue competition. The event will take place this Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park at 11:00 a.m. Events coordinator John Beemer says it looks like the perfect weekend for the festival.
An artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat (zhahn mee-SHEHL' BAH'-skee-aht) sold for a record $110.5 million at auction in New York.
An artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat (zhahn mee-SHEHL' BAH'-skee-aht) sold for a record $110.5 million at auction in New York.