Oklahoma State hires Wozniak as running backs coach

By The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma State has hired John Wozniak as its running backs coach.

The school announced Tuesday that Wozniak is replacing Carlos Arroyo.

Wozniak, a former offensive graduate assistant at Oklahoma State under Les Miles in 2004, won a national title as an offensive quality control coach for Miles at LSU in 2007. He won another national title as a special teams analyst under Nick Saban at Alabama in 2012.

Wozniak spent the past four seasons coaching wide receivers and special teams at Southern Mississippi. At Oklahoma State, he inherits a group that features running back Justice Hill, the Big 12's Newcomer of the Year, who rushed for 1,142 yards last season.

