Texas anti-abortion efforts renew after Supreme Court defeat - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Texas anti-abortion efforts renew after Supreme Court defeat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Republicans have been undeterred by a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down sweeping abortion restrictions that were sold as protecting women's health.

A state Senate committee on Wednesday is expected to begin hearing three anti-abortion measures, none of which claim to be aimed at protecting women's health.

The newest Texas proposals would toughen regulations on what happens to a fetus both before and after an abortion.

One proposal would mostly ban a commonly used second-trimester abortion procedure, known as dilation and evacuation, and is similar to laws that courts have blocked in Alabama, Oklahoma, Kansas and Louisiana.

Another bill would require fetal remains to be buried or cremated.

A third proposal would, among other things, ban the donation of fetal tissue.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to 'kill them all'

    Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to 'kill them all'

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:13:11 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:13:11 GMT

    Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.

    Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.

  • Report: FBI probe moves into White House

    Report: FBI probe moves into White House

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:12:01 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:12:01 GMT

    President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.

    President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.

  • Rape inquiry dropped, WikiLeaks' Assange remains in embassy

    Rape inquiry dropped, WikiLeaks' Assange remains in embassy

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:10:33 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:10:33 GMT

    Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

    Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

    •   
Powered by Frankly