Governor Mary Fallin addresses Cybersecurity Incident - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Governor Mary Fallin addresses Cybersecurity Incident

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Last week, during a meeting of the House of Representatives Government Modernization Committee, a cyber attack against a state agency was referenced.

The incident is being investigated by Oklahoma CyberCommand and no ransom was paid as a result of the ransomware attack. The agency that was attacked was yet to unify its information technology.

“This incident further illustrates how essential IT unification has been in protecting our state’s technological infrastructure,” Fallin said. “The importance of state agencies unifying their IT with OMES to have the best cybersecurity available cannot be understated. “

House Bill 1304 passed in 2011 requires state agencies to unify their information technology under the Oklahoma CyberCommand so that the state can quickly detect and prevent ransomware attacks.

Information provided by Gov. Mary Fallin’s Office.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to 'kill them all'

    Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to 'kill them all'

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:13:11 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:13:11 GMT

    Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.

    Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.

  • Report: FBI probe moves into White House

    Report: FBI probe moves into White House

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:12:01 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:12:01 GMT

    President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.

    President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.

  • Rape inquiry dropped, WikiLeaks' Assange remains in embassy

    Rape inquiry dropped, WikiLeaks' Assange remains in embassy

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:10:33 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:10:33 GMT

    Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

    Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

    •   
Powered by Frankly