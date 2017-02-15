Governor Mary Fallin addresses Cybersecurity Incident

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Last week, during a meeting of the House of Representatives Government Modernization Committee, a cyber attack against a state agency was referenced.

The incident is being investigated by Oklahoma CyberCommand and no ransom was paid as a result of the ransomware attack. The agency that was attacked was yet to unify its information technology.

“This incident further illustrates how essential IT unification has been in protecting our state’s technological infrastructure,” Fallin said. “The importance of state agencies unifying their IT with OMES to have the best cybersecurity available cannot be understated. “

House Bill 1304 passed in 2011 requires state agencies to unify their information technology under the Oklahoma CyberCommand so that the state can quickly detect and prevent ransomware attacks.

Information provided by Gov. Mary Fallin’s Office.