Comanche County Leaders Represent SW OK in Washington D.C. - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Comanche County Leaders Represent SW OK in Washington D.C.

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Three local Lawton-Fort Sill Community Coalition (LFSCC) presented a breakout session entitled “Sequins & Sirens” at the 27th Annual Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America National Leadership Forum.

"Sequins & Sirens" described a collaborative initiative to reduce prom season underage drinking in Comanche County. Brooke Mahoney (Wichita Mountains Prevention Network), Kim Booker (WMPN Prevention Specialist), and Todd Anthony (Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement and LFSCC) discussed the planning, implementation, and evaluation efforts for this project.

“We were honored and humbled to have the opportunity to share nationally what we are doing at the local level here in Comanche County. Sharing ideas and working together through prevention, education, and enforcement is so important for improving our communities,” stated Mahoney.

This event brought together 3,000 professionals from across the country to receive training from experts in the field; information, tools, trends and strategies for substance abuse prevention work; the opportunity to network with thousands of advocates passionate about prevention; and the opportunity to meet with members of Congress on Capitol Hill Day.

For more information on how to become involved with the LFSCC, contact Kim Booker, kbooker@wmpn.org.

Information Provided by LFSCC.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Report: FBI probe moves into White House

    Report: FBI probe moves into White House

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:12:01 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:12:01 GMT

    President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.

    President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.

  • Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to 'kill them all'

    Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to 'kill them all'

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:10:41 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:10:41 GMT

    Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.

    Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.

  • Rape inquiry dropped, WikiLeaks' Assange remains in embassy

    Rape inquiry dropped, WikiLeaks' Assange remains in embassy

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:10:33 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:10:33 GMT

    Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

    Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

    •   
Powered by Frankly