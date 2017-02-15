Comanche County Leaders Represent SW OK in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Three local Lawton-Fort Sill Community Coalition (LFSCC) presented a breakout session entitled “Sequins & Sirens” at the 27th Annual Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America National Leadership Forum.

"Sequins & Sirens" described a collaborative initiative to reduce prom season underage drinking in Comanche County. Brooke Mahoney (Wichita Mountains Prevention Network), Kim Booker (WMPN Prevention Specialist), and Todd Anthony (Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement and LFSCC) discussed the planning, implementation, and evaluation efforts for this project.

“We were honored and humbled to have the opportunity to share nationally what we are doing at the local level here in Comanche County. Sharing ideas and working together through prevention, education, and enforcement is so important for improving our communities,” stated Mahoney.

This event brought together 3,000 professionals from across the country to receive training from experts in the field; information, tools, trends and strategies for substance abuse prevention work; the opportunity to network with thousands of advocates passionate about prevention; and the opportunity to meet with members of Congress on Capitol Hill Day.

For more information on how to become involved with the LFSCC, contact Kim Booker, kbooker@wmpn.org.

Information Provided by LFSCC.