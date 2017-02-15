OSBI needs help finding mother who cleaned out daughter’s trust fund

GARVIN COUNTY, OK – the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating Sheryl Lynne Clark, 51.

Clark is accused of making six fraudulent withdrawals from her daughter’s trust account. The trust was a Workers’ Compensation Court award due to the death of her father.

Clark allegedly made six withdrawals totaling more than $36,000 by forging the Workers’ Compensation Court judge’s signature.

By the time Clark’s daughter turned 18, there was no money left in the account.

A warrant for Clark’s arrest has been issued for six counts of forgery in the first degree and one count of embezzlement, all of which are felony crimes.

If you have any information, call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.

Information provided by OSBI.