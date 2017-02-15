OSBI needs help finding mother who cleaned out daughter’s trust - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OSBI needs help finding mother who cleaned out daughter’s trust fund

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Sheryl Clark (Source KFOR) Sheryl Clark (Source KFOR)

GARVIN COUNTY, OK – the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating Sheryl Lynne Clark, 51.

Clark is accused of making six fraudulent withdrawals from her daughter’s trust account. The trust was a Workers’ Compensation Court award due to the death of her father.

Clark allegedly made six withdrawals totaling more than $36,000 by forging the Workers’ Compensation Court judge’s signature.

By the time Clark’s daughter turned 18, there was no money left in the account.

A warrant for Clark’s arrest has been issued for six counts of forgery in the first degree and one count of embezzlement, all of which are felony crimes.

If you have any information, call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.

Information provided by OSBI.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to 'kill them all'

    Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to 'kill them all'

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:13:11 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:13:11 GMT

    Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.

    Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.

  • Report: FBI probe moves into White House

    Report: FBI probe moves into White House

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:12:01 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:12:01 GMT

    President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.

    President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.

  • Rape inquiry dropped, WikiLeaks' Assange remains in embassy

    Rape inquiry dropped, WikiLeaks' Assange remains in embassy

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:10:33 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:10:33 GMT

    Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

    Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

    •   
Powered by Frankly