Suspect was high during vehicle theft, police pursuit, crash

McCLAIN COUNTY, OK – One Purcell police officer was transported to the hospital following a pursuit of a stolen tow truck with a vehicle still attached on Valentine’s Day.

McClain County Sheriff’s Deputies caught with the truck just outside of Wayne and chased them all the way to Purcell. The suspect sideswiped a Purcell PD cruiser and the officer was transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

Deputies stopped the stolen vehicle in Purcell. The suspect, Ronald Thrash, was high on paint thinner; Thrash was just released from jail the previous day after being arrested on a previous complaint of him huffing paint. He has been arrested.

Information provided by KWTV, News 9.