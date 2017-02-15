Lawton fire being investigated as arson

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A fire that broke out in a shed in the backyard of a Lawton home on February 12th is now being investigated as an arson.

Three backyards, fences, and a shed caught fire on the 1800 block of Northwest 22nd Street after a pool house caught fire Sunday evening.

Lawton firefighters responded around 7 p.m. and quickly got the fire out before it could spread to homes.

The Lawton Fire Marshall is investigating the fire as a 2nd-degree arson. No one was hurt in the fire.

