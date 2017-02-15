Reserve deputy says victims should 'leave'; supports Russia's decriminalization of domestic violence

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK (KOCO)- A Cleveland County reserve deputy is causing quite a controversy across the nation after posting several social media posts talking about domestic violence.

Reserve Deputy Stephen Teel commented on a Facebook post about Russia decriminalizing some domestic violence cases. Teel said, "I might support this legislation, for second offenses. If someone hits you...leave.”

Teel's comments and the reaction of many Oklahomans has gained the attention from sites like Buzzfeed. It also caught the eyes of victim's right advocate Kristy Stewart.

'It makes it difficult for victims of domestic violence to trust law enforcement," explained Stewart, the executive director of the Women’s Resource Center.

In a statement from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, they say Teel has the right to say what he wants.

Sheriff Joe Lester insists that there is an emphasis on domestic violence crimes under his administration.

Information provided by KOCO.