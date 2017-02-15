Two suspects steal vending machine from Lawton laundromat

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Police are on the lookout for two suspects, who stole a vending machine from a Lawton business.

Surveillance video from outside the northwest 38th street laundromat last Friday morning shows a van pulling up and two people getting out.

The suspects then push the vending machine into the back of the van and take off.

The business owner says he owns that vending machine. Police say the machine is estimated to be worth $6,500.

