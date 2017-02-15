Burglary suspects use tow strap to pull metal gate off pawn sho - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Burglary suspects use tow strap to pull metal gate off pawn shop

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Robert's Pawn, 711 SW Summit Avenue, was robbed on Valentine’s Day. The suspect(s) entered the business by pulling off a metal gate on the front of the business using a tow strap and a vehicle. The suspect(s) then kicked the door open.

The suspect(s) took numerous swords, costume jewelry, and a compound bow from the business.

