Burglary suspects use tow strap to pull metal gate off pawn shop

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Robert's Pawn, 711 SW Summit Avenue, was robbed on Valentine’s Day. The suspect(s) entered the business by pulling off a metal gate on the front of the business using a tow strap and a vehicle. The suspect(s) then kicked the door open.

The suspect(s) took numerous swords, costume jewelry, and a compound bow from the business.

