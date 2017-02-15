Governor Fallin lifts statewide burn ban after rainfall

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- Governor Mary Fallin canceled the Governor’s burn ban that was in effect for 53 counties due to significant rainfall across the state. The removal of the Governor’s burn ban has no effect on county burn bans that were in place.

“The rainfall had a positive impact on the larger forest fuels such as branches and fallen trees, but our light grassy fuels will dry out quickly and will still carry fire,” said George Geissler, Oklahoma State Forester. “We are still in our winter fire season and in the absence of spring green up we could find ourselves right back in high fire danger within a week or so. The rain just gave firefighters a break from the extreme fire behavior that necessitated the burn ban.”

“Individual counties can utilize more localized data, conditions and fire occurrence to decide if burn bans are called for on a county level,” said Governor Fallin.

Visit www.forestry.ok.gov/burn-ban-information to see county burn bans and report any suspicious smoke or fire to your nearest fire department immediately.

Information provided by Governor Mary Fallin’s office.