Emergency Lane Closure: 67th St and Rogers Ln in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- We have a traffic alert in Lawton. One lane on Northwest Rogers Lane will be shut down until February 20th so that crews can clean up the area.

On Valentine’s Day, that intersection was the scene of a 2-car crash involving a semi. In the collision, the semi-truck spilled diesel along the roadway.

The closure applies to the eastbound outside lane of Rogers near 67th street.

