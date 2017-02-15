Comanche County man charged with raping 12 year old girl - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Comanche County man charged with raping 12 year old girl

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Source CCDC Source CCDC
COMANCHE COUNTY, Ok (KSWO) -

A Comanche County man has been arrested and charged with raping a young girl.

According to court documents, Kenneth Spivey Jr. was arrested by Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputies after a girl showed up at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and said she was raped. The girl accused Spivey of forcing her into a bedroom and raping her at a home in Comanche County.

The victim is 12 years old and Spivey is 18 years old.

Spivey faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of 2nd-degree rape. His preliminary hearing will take place in June.

