Comanche County man charged with raping 12 year old girl

A Comanche County man has been arrested and charged with raping a young girl.

According to court documents, Kenneth Spivey Jr. was arrested by Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputies after a girl showed up at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and said she was raped. The girl accused Spivey of forcing her into a bedroom and raping her at a home in Comanche County.

The victim is 12 years old and Spivey is 18 years old.

Spivey faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of 2nd-degree rape. His preliminary hearing will take place in June.

