Lawton police raise money for Special Olympics

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police partnered with Santa Fe Cattle Company Wednesday night to help raise money for the Great Plains Special Olympics.

Officers were there as part of the department's 6th annual Tip a Cop event.

Lawton police officers greeted people and handed envelopes to customers where they could then donate to the Special Olympics.

Some of the young athletes who participated in the Special Olympics before were also there greeting people.

Sergeant Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department said besides being important to them to help raise money for this event they also want to let the community know that the department cares.

"Anytime people can see us, police officers in a different light and can see that we're human too and we're just out here to help the community instead of giving tickets and things like that on a bad time when they see us. It's always a great feeling for me to come out here and do something like this. So, it's a fun thing for all of us," Jenkins said.

Jenkins says his favorite part of tonight was getting to know, and take pictures with some of the kids who've competed in the Special Olympics. And he says the money raised tonight makes sure they'll have the opportunity to participate in the years to come.

