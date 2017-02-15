High speed chase in Lawton leads to manhunt

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A high speed chase through Lawton late Wednesday night led to a manhunt for the driver. It started at Southwest 16th Street and I Avenue, reaching reported speeds up to 80 mph before the driver crashed near 52nd Street and Coombs Road.

The driver took off running forcing police to block off a stretch of Coombs Road from 38th to 67th Streets.

No word yet on why the chase started, but shortly after it began, an officer radioed for help saying the the driver tried to hit him with his car.

