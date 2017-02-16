One dead in Comanche County wreck

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - One person is dead after a crash in Comanche County.

It happened near Indiahoma around 12:30 Thursday morning.

It happened when authorities say a Chevy Camaro parked in the outside lane of Highway 62 was hit from behind by a Toyota Prius.

45-year-old Anthonio Maldonado Jr. of Altus was behind the wheel of that Camaro and died in the crash.

The passenger of that vehicle was flown to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

The passenger and driver of the Prius were admitted to CCMH and then released.

