Head to Elgin High for their Empty Bowls fundraiser dinner

ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- Tonight, head to Elgin High School to support a good cause while also getting dinner and a special bowl made by an Elgin High student. The Elgin High School Art classes, Family and Consumer Science classes, Art Club, and FCCLA invite the community to come out and support this effort to raise money for hunger relief. ?

The 7th annual Empty Bowls dinner takes place from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Elgin High School cafeteria. The name Empty Bowls is to bring awareness to the many people who go to bed hungry because their bowls are empty. ?It's $10 for a bowl made by a student. For that price, you also get a meal of beans, cornbread, a dessert and a drink.

You can choose to eat from a dispensable bowl or the bowl you buy, though Ruth Crittendon, the art and ceramics teacher at Elgin High says some are not meant to eat from.

"Some you can not eat out of,” Crittendon said. “They're like a trinket bowl with cut outs so you cannot put soup in them. But, you can collect things in them."

Proceeds from the event will go to the Elgin Community Food Pantry, the Lawton Food Bank and Feed the Children. Last year, the dinner and later sales raised around $1,500. The goal this year is to raise $2500.?

