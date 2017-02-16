Tillman County Sheriff's Department mourns deputy's death

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO) - The Tillman County Sheriff's Department and many people throughout Frederick are mourning a deputy's death.

Rick Guill passed away Wednesday at age 58. We last talked with him in 2013 when he was retiring as Frederick's police chief. He served the city for 32 years before joining the Tillman County Sheriff. The department posted on Facebook yesterday, "We are saddened to report that Deputy Rick Guill obtained his angel wings this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP Rick....you will be.missed."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

