Human remains found in dumpster outside Oklahoma Wal-Mart

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in a dumpster in eastern Oklahoma.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says an employee found the remains Wednesday afternoon at a gas station outside of a Wal-Mart store in Okmulgee, about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City. Prentice says the remains appeared to be those of an adult woman.

The police chief says authorities believe that the remains may be related to a case in another jurisdiction, but he did not provide any details.

The remains were sent to the state medical examiner's office. Prentice says police detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.