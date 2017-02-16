Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor resigns from Governor Fallin's cabinet

Oklahoma’s Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb has announced his resignation from his role on Governor Mary Fallin’s cabinet as the state’s Small Business Advocate.

In a statement, Lamb’s Chief of Staff, Keith Beall, said the decision was made on Wednesday after Fallin maintained her support for taxing 164 services which impacts “every Oklahoma small business and family.”

Lt. Governor Lamb released the following statement:

“Governor Fallin deserves to have someone in her cabinet who can be a strong advocate for her agenda, and that is something I am unwilling to do. While I respect the determination with which Governor Fallin met her obligation to present a balanced budget to the legislature, I cannot support her proposed tax increases. This proposal will adversely harm Oklahoma’s small businesses and families, especially those in our service industry. While Governor Fallin and I have disagreed on issues from time-to-time, our differences on this important topic are so significant they preclude me from continuing to serve on her cabinet.”

Lamb’s decision does not affect his role as Lieutenant Governor which is a separately elected position.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved. Information provided by the office of the Lieutenant Governor.