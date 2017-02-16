Oklahoma House committee OKs measures expanding gun rights

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma House committee has given preliminary approval to bills that expand gun rights in Oklahoma.

A measure by Republican Rep. Jeff Coody would allow non-felons to transport an unloaded rifle or shotgun, concealed or unconcealed, in a vehicle at any time. It also allows non-felons who are at least 21 to transport a loaded or unloaded pistol, concealed or unconcealed, without a handgun license.

Coody says the constitutional car-carry measure is similar to measures in 30 other states. Opponents say some law enforcement officers oppose the plan.

A bill by Republican Rep. Bobby Cleveland would allow elected county officials with a handgun license to carry a handgun in their county's courthouse.

The House Public Safety Committee approved the measures Wednesday and sent them to the full House for consideration.

