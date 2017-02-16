Number of OK flu deaths rises to 28 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)– Health officials say five Oklahomans died last week due to the flu. The number of influenza deaths now stands at 28 after five others succumbed to the virus; 1,127 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Flu vaccinations and hand hygiene are the best ways to avoid the dangers of the flu.

