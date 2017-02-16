Missing CO infant found in OK, Okmulgee body may be mother

OKMULGEE, OK (KFOR) - A Colorado infant was found safe in Oklahoma on Wednesday. Police are investigating whether the body found in an Okmulgee dumpster are the one-year-old’s mother.

Ashley Mead, 25, and Winter Mead were reported missing Tuesday in Boulder when Mead didn't show up for work.

Winter Mead was found in Okmulgee with her father Adam Densmore, 32.

Densmore was taken into custody for violating a custody agreement and Winter Mead was placed into child protective services. Ashley Mead is still missing.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video near the dumpster to see if it offers any clues.

