Arrest warrant issued for Perry principal

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
PERRY, OK (KOCO) —An arrest warrant has been issued for Kenda Miller, the principal of Perry Upper Elementary School, for not reporting child abuse.

Monday night the school board voted to suspend Superintendent Scott Chenoweth and a former teacher's aide accused of inappropriately touching students.

According to court documents, Miller did not report the alleged abuse when the complaints were first made.

