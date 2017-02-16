More than a dozen immigrants picked up by ICE officials in OK

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO) — Authorities say more than a dozen undocumented immigrants were arrested in central Oklahoma this week.

ICE officials said this week's arrests were part of routine immigration enforcement operations.

According to KOCO, Mexican men between 21 and 47 years old, some with criminal convictions such as driving under the influence, driving without a license and illegal entry into the U.S., were picked up by ICE.

Immigration officials announced Monday that nearly 700 arrests were made in raids nationwide.

Information provided by KOCO.