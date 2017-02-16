Norman Police Arrest Juvenile in Connection to Homicide

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- A 15-year-old male was arrested by Norman police for his role in a homicide on the 300 block of N. Cockrell Avenue on February 16th.

Norman responded to a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. An adult male victim with a single gunshot wound was transported to an area hospital where he later died.Police believe the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation on the front porch of a residence when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time in the chest.

The juvenile was arrested for murder in the first degree. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

