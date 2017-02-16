New information on Lawton high speed chase and manhunt

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- We have new information about a Lawton Police Department vehicle pursuit on February 15th pursuit just after 9:00 p.m.

Officers on bike patrol made contact with a white Mitsubishi Galant occupied by two individuals. The driver refused to comply with police requests to exit the vehicle. Instead, the suspect reversed and sped towards the officers. Both officers discharged their weapons at the suspect in self-defense. One officer received non-life threatening injuries at the scene. The suspect sped away and was pursued by other officers in marked units.

The suspect lost control of his vehicle and rolled it in the 5100 block of SW Coombs. A female passenger was injured and transported to CCMH with minor injuries. The driver fled from the vehicle and eluded officers in a large field.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.