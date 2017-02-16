Military families may receive new daycare tax credit - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Military families may receive new daycare tax credit

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSWO)- Some encouraging news for military families struggling with daycare expenses. A daycare tax credit has been endorsed by a House subcommittee.

It's the first clearance of many but the legislation would create an income tax for daycare expenses spent by families of deployed military. The bill would authorize a tax credit for daycare on a qualifying dependent child when a family member is deployed. It would apply to children 12 years or younger and would be limited to care not more than 12 hours a day.

The measure still has a few more hurdles to pass before it becomes law.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly