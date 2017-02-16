Tulsa woman arrested after attempt to prostitute herself and a m - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tulsa woman arrested after attempt to prostitute herself and a minor

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Misty Hayes (Source KWTV) Misty Hayes (Source KWTV)

TULSA, OK (KWTV)- Tulsa police arrested Misty Hayes, 35, during an undercover sting. Hayes is charged with two felony complaints: possession of child pornography and procurement of a minor for prostitution.

According to police, Misty Hayes agreed to prostitute herself and a minor female to an undercover police officer at a Days Inn in Tulsa.

KWTV says Hayes showed the officer a video clip of a child performing a sex act with an adult.

Information provided by KWTV. 

Powered by Frankly