Duncan woman admits to biting and doing drugs in front of young children

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A Duncan woman is behind bars after authorities say she admitted to biting her two young children and doing drugs in front of them.

Kiarah Beard,18, is now facing charges of child abuse and neglect. Court documents say Beard was found wandering around an apartment complex while her one-year-old and seven-month-old daughters were home alone.

Police say the children were wearing dirty diapers and had lice in their hair. Beard allegedly told police that she had been feeding the children sugar water because there was no food in the home.

Court documents say she also admitted to doing marijuana, cocaine and meth in front of the kids. Police say Beard told them that the drugs were kept in the children's' room and, while searching, she nearly injured one of the children with a mattress.

Police say both children had visible injuries and were placed with a family member. Beard's bond is set at $150,000 and she'll return to court in April.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.