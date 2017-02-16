Students and community members find careers at Red River Expo

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Around 1,000 students, military personnel, and community members gathered at Cameron University’s Aggie Rec Center for the 20th Annual Red River Career Expo.

Over 60 employers, from big national companies to small local businesses, set up booths today to attract full-time and part-time job seekers. A wide-range of career fields, including health care, telecommunications, marketing, engineering, information technology, sales and more, were present today. Some applicants were even lucky enough to be hired on spot.

Paula Merrifield is the Career Service Coordinator at Cameron University and she says employers look forward to this event to recruit the best employees.

“Employers actually call Cameron because they want to hire students and community members and they want to give back to Lawton so I definitely recommend coming out here,” said Merrifield.

Job seekers dressed to impress, networked, handed out resumes, and gathered valuable information on different career options.

“It’s great to have it here at Cameron. A lot of students get experience here so they learn what to do and what not to do. For a lot of them, it’s their first time encountering an employer so it’s great to have it here,” Merrifield explained.

There were also representatives and recruiters from various universities there to provide information about post-baccalaureate degree programs.

This annual event is hosted by the Cameron University Career Services and is open to the public at no charge.

