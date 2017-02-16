Painting for a Purpose Benefits United Way of SW OK

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Easely Creative and Cache Road Liquor have teamed up with United Way of Southwest Oklahoma to hold a painting and wine event. On February 16 at 6:00 p.m., ladies will meet at the Trophy Room for a fun night out and to support United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.

“Those that attended last year had such positive feedback that we decided to make Painting for a Purpose a repeat event. At this event, we have a chance to interact with our generous donors, share the mission and goals of our organization, enjoy a fun ‘girls night,’ and raise money to help make an impact on our community,” said Sarah Head, United Way’s Community Collaborations Director.

UWSWOK puts local dollars to work solving some of our community’s most pressing issues in the areas of Education, Income Stability, Health and Safety.

Stephanie Griggs, owner of Easely Creative, will lead the group through steps on how to create a painting entitled “Love Arrows.” Hors d’oeures and adult beverages will be made available to ticket holders.

To reserve your seat, visit www.easelycreative.com. Tickets are $40 each and include your painting and hors d’oeures. Door prizes will be awarded and silent auction items will be made available. For information, contact Sarah Head at sarah.head@uwswok.org or at 580-355-0218.

